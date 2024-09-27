HPD releases sketch of child sex assault suspect after victim was snatched while walking

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for child sex assault.

Police said the incident happened on Monday, Oct. 17, 2023, when the victim was walking and four Hispanic men grabbed and pulled them into a vehicle.

HPD provided a sketch of a man believed to have driven the victim to a park and sexually assaulted them.

Investigators said after the assault, the victim was punched and knocked unconscious.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with spikey hair, possibly in his 30s, with acne scarring on the right side of his face.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information about this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.