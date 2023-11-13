Leaders may decide to keep or remove plaque honoring late Kemah police chief at Nassau Bay dog park

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, leaders could decide to keep or remove a memorial plaque at a dog park in Nassau Bay.
The plaque honors former city manager Chris Reed, who was serving as Kemah's chief of police when he drowned in 2019.
A newly-appointed park board member, Mike Barrett, wants the plaque removed because his son, Jack, was attacked by Reed's dog in 2011.
Jack was 9 years old at the time and suffered deep gashes to his face, neck, and back.
At a meeting in October, leaders decided that a subcommittee would come up with a proposal.
The subcommittee will present that proposal to the city council Monday.
