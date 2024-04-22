Ella Crossing neighbors say 2 Rottweilers have them under siege after man bitten on leg

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A northwest Harris County subdivision's neighbors said two dogs have them fearing for their safety.

One woman on Larks Trace Lane in the Ella Crossing neighborhood said she fended the so-called aggressive dogs off with a broom. However, another man told ABC13 he was bit in the back of the leg during an evening sneak attack.

These neighbors expressed concern for the children's safety if the dogs keep getting out and trying to hurt people.

"I was out here, tussling with them for 15 minutes, shouting, screaming for somebody to help," Reshaunda Jackson, the broom-handling neighbor, said.

After spending Wednesday afternoon gardening and cutting her grass, Jackson was cleaning up when two dogs she described as Rottweilers came toward her, trying to attack.

With a broom in hand, she kept them off her until the dog owners came outside and got their animals.

"They can't seem to do nothing with these dogs, and I have a 2-year-old granddaughter," Jackson said. "I'm not trying to live in fear to come out of my own yard because of dogs attacking me."

Hiriam Mendoza said he was bitten by one of the two Rottweilers, a moment captured on surveillance camera in early February, landing him in the emergency room. He filed a police report and called animal control.

Harris County Animal Control confirmed a report was made. The department sent ABC13 a statement on Monday afternoon:

The Veterinary Public Health Division (VPH) of Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has received three calls regarding the two dogs running loose in Harris County, in Larks Trace Lane. VPH responds to all calls regarding loose animals.

These dogs were involved in a bite case in February and were picked up by one of our Animal Control Officers (ACO) and quarantined for 10 days at VPH. After following the quarantine protocol, the dogs were released to their owners.

Today, we received a complaint about the dogs running loose, and an ACO will be in the area to assess the situation. If we have proof that the dogs were loose (for example, a picture or video footage), VPH will issue another citation to their owners, which includes a fine of up to $500.

We encourage neighbors dealing with loose, aggressive dogs to file a report by calling Harris County Pets at (281) 999-3191. If a judge finds the dogs dangerous, there are many more requirements the owners must follow to keep the dogs. If the owners do not comply with the requirements, their violations can be up to a Class B misdemeanor. Please follow this link for additional information regarding animal regulations, Sections 8 and 9.

"We're fearful though, and my husband, if he does walk our dog outside, they're walking them with their handguns, you know? They don't want to get bit. God forbid, we don't want to hurt animals," a neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation, said.

Neighbors told ABC13 they feel Spectrum Association Management, their homeowners' association, is doing anything about this issue.

ABC13 received this statement from the HOA on Monday:

The Association would always advise residents to call animal control or local law enforcement, as they have the immediate authority to resolve this type of animal incident.

"Those dogs are threatening the safety and lives of people. We have kids," Jackson said.

Neighbors are calling the dog owners to prevent this from happening again.

The dog owner told Eyewitness News off-camera they're doing their best and have a kenneled area for the dogs now.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.