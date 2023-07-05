It was revealed in court that the day before the murder, the 60-year-old suspect reportedly told a witness that the victim owed him money and he was going to do something about it.

Man accused in murder and violent chokehold burglary of 86-year-old held without bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering his neighbor two weeks before committing another violent crime appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

It was a brief appearance. Melvin Walker, 60, was already being held without bond, and the judge decided to keep that in place.

Walker is facing several charges, including murder.

On June 26, a doorbell camera captured Walker putting an 86-year-old woman in a chokehold before burglarizing her northside home, Houston police said.

The next day, he was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

Two weeks before the burglary, on June 9, 47-year-old Daniel Arguijo was murdered outside his Cypress Station apartment.

Harris County sheriff's deputies immediately suspected a neighbor was the gunman, but they didn't make any arrests at the time.

Then, last Friday, Walker was arrested and charged with murder in the June 9 incident.

It was revealed in court on Wednesday that the day before the murder, Walker reportedly told a witness that the victim owed him money and he was going to do something about it.

A neighbor told police they heard gunshots and then saw Melvin standing over the victim's body. He reportedly fired two more shots at the victim after the initial gunfire.

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured Melvin running through the apartment complex after the deadly shooting.

Officials consider Walker a habitual offender. He was in prison on unrelated charges as recently as 2018.

"This is someone who is an ongoing danger to our community and to society and seems to be committing crimes against victims of all ages and all races and doesn't seem to be quitting at this point," Kimberly Nwuabeke with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. "So we are very grateful the judge decided to hold him at no bond for the time being."

Walker's next court date is set for late August.

