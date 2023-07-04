Melvin Walker allegedly put an 86-year-old woman in a chokehold while on the run for an unrelated murder in Cypress Station, charging documents say.

86-year-old woman put in chokehold by murder suspect who's now charged, arrested, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after being accused of murdering his neighbor at a Cypress Station apartment complex last month.

It turns out 60-year-old Melvin Walker is accused of committing another violent crime - one against an 86-year-old woman while on the run for the Cypress Station murder, according to police.

A new video shows a man, believed to be Walker, putting an 86-year-old woman in a chokehold, then pulling open the door to her home.

Just one day after Houston police released the surveillance video, Walker was arrested.

On Monday, the woman's family said she had been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

But, detectives have told her family that Walker was on the run when he allegedly attacked her.

Let's go back to June 9 when authorities say 47-year-old Daniel Arguijo was murdered outside his home.

Harris County deputies immediately suspected a neighbor as the killer but didn't make any arrests at the time.

"(Arguijo) was always there for everybody. He had a great heart, a big heart," Arguijo's girlfriend of six years, Jennifer Brandy, said. "He was always there for my kids. He taught my kids a lot."

"That was my father, you know, my stepfather," Brandy's son, Noah Lingle, said. "He was a provider and protective. He did a lot for the family."

Let's look at the timeline:

On June 26, an elderly woman was attacked. The next day, on June 27, Walker was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

Then, on June 30, Walker was charged in Arguijo's June 9 murder.

Sheriff's deputies say Walker was under investigation in the murder case the entire time.

An earlier arrest could have meant preventing at least one crime for these families, they say.

"What he did to Daniel was just cold-blooded murder," Brandy said. "Why? Why did he do it? And all the other things, to the 86-year-old lady, what was he thinking?"

