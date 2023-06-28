Police announce arrest a day after 86-year-old N. Houston woman attacked at her front door

The Houston Police Department said it arrested a person after video was released of a 86-year-old woman being placed in chokehold in broad daylight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police moved quickly to get a suspected burglar's face out to the public on Monday, and just 24 hours later, they confirmed an arrest was made.

The Houston Police Department said a suspect is in custody and will be charged in an assault that officers say was committed on the city's northside.

"We thank the community for helping us ID him," police tweeted while also offering no details on who they arrested. They mentioned that they will release the suspect's name once formal charges are filed.

Police released a video Monday afternoon, just a handful of hours after the reported burglary in the 4800 block of Robertson Street, near Irvington Boulevard.

In the video, a Black man appears to be interacting with a woman before he moves beside her and suddenly wraps his arms around her neck in a chokehold.

The man is then seen pulling the woman into a doorway and out of view. Police also released a portion of the video showing the same man leave out of a front gate.

HPD said the suspect burglarized the home at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:18 p.m., HPD made the video public.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she remains, as of Tuesday.