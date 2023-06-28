Charges filed for alleged burglary suspect accused of putting 86-year-old woman in a chokehold

Records show Melvin Walker is charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly putting an 86-year-old woman in a chokehold in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man caught on Ring doorbell video putting an 86-year-old woman in a headlock in north Houston this week has been charged and identified.

Court records show 60-year-old Melvin Walker is charged with aggravated robbery and burglary-habitation.

"We thank the community for helping us ID him," the Houston Police Department tweeted on Tuesday after his arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police announce arrest a day after 86-year-old N. Houston woman attacked at her front door

HPD first tweeted the video Monday, just hours after the attack. It showed the front door area of a home in the 4800 block of Robertson Street, near Irvington Boulevard.

A Black man appears to be interacting with the woman before he moves beside her and suddenly wraps his arms around her neck in a chokehold.

The man is then seen pulling the woman into a doorway and out of view. Police also release a portion of the video showing the same man leave out of a front gate.

HPD said the suspect burglarized the home at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:18 p.m., HPD made the video public and an arrest was made the next day. Police have not released a mugshot.

As of late Tuesday, the woman remains hospitalized after she was taken for treatment.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 86-year-old woman put into chokehold as burglary suspect pulls her into N. Houston home