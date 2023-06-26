Police wasted little time to release video showing an 86-year-old north Houston woman being assaulted during what they call a home burglary.

86-year-old woman put into chokehold as burglary suspect pulls her into N. Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just a little over four hours passed between the time police say an 86-year-old woman was assaulted Monday and the release of video showing that broad daylight attack.

That timing appears to be indicative of the seriousness the Houston Police Department is placing on this specific case.

HPD tweeted the video showing the front door area of a home in the 4800 block of Robertson Street, near Irvington Boulevard, on the city's northside.

A Black man appears to be interacting with a woman before he moves beside her and suddenly wraps his arms around her neck in a chokehold.

The man is then seen pulling the woman into a doorway and out of view. Police also release a portion of the video showing the same man leave out of a front gate.

HPD said the suspect burglarized the home at about 11:45 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately disclosed.

By 4:18 p.m., HPD made the video public.

While police didn't offer a suspect description, a neighbor who spoke with Eyewitness News believes the man is familiar. The neighbor also mentioned a nearby homeless encampment.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).