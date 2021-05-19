2 wanted in shooting that killed man and injured 4-year-old in north Harris County

child shot

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying two men wanted in a deadly shooting that injured a 4-year-old last month.

The shooting happened on April 26 around 7:19 p.m. at the Palms Apartments located in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive in north Harris County.

Deputies responded in reference to a man who was shot near the parking lot of the complex. On the way to the scene, they learned a 4-year-old girl had also been shot when a stray bullet hit her in the head.

When medics arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Devonist Hall dead. Authorities say he was shot 19 times.

The child was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery. She remains in stable condition.

One man, whose name has not been released, has already been charged and arrested.

Authorities need help identifying two more men, seen in the photo below.



Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Sheriff Gonzalez said multiple shooters are on the loose after the shooting that left one man dead and a child injured.



