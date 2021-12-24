5-year-old shot after gun discharged from another apartment unit in NW Harris County deputies say

Update to scene on Barker Cypress: a person in one apartment unit was allegedly handling a pistol when it discharged. The bullet exited the apartment, entered another unit, striking the child. https://t.co/rsdGNOj4Tn — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 24, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old was shot on Christmas Eve when a gun discharged in another unit at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, deputies said.Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Barker Cypress Road.Upon arrival, deputies said they learned a man in an apartment unit was handling a pistol when it discharged. The bullet exited the apartment and entered another unit, striking the child, according to authorities.Deputies said the child was taken to the hospital in good condition. In an update at about 4:45 p.m., deputies said the child was stable.After investigating, deputies said the man had just gotten home from work and was unloading his firearm because his own kids were around. That's when it went off.