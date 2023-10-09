75-year sentence given to man for sexually abusing, strangling 8-year-old girl in Montgomery County

The man would allegedly threaten the child to keep her quiet. He's also accused of domestic violence and assaulting an infant.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man is set to spend decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for several years, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Connor Charles Allen faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

Prosecutors said Allen abused the 8-year-old in 2016 and over multiple years, causing the child to experience behavioral trauma symptoms.

In court, jurors reportedly heard about the physical violence and threats Allen would make toward the child to keep her quiet. Officials said he would often use strangulation and force during and after attacks.

The DA said Allen violated his bond for the child sexual assault case, by allegedly keeping a secret phone where he "accessed the internet and searched for pornography and escorts."

When confronted about the searches, Allen reportedly strangled his then-partner over the car seat of a 2-month-old.

According to the DA's office, jurors also heard evidence of Allen being alone with that same infant the next day when screams from the baby were heard, and the child went unresponsive.

The doctor who treated the infant reported multiple brain bleeds and trauma to veins in the brain, indicating the baby was severely assaulted.

Prosecutors also presented domestic violence evidence to the jury with Allen's former partner.

Officials said Allen also threatened the family in the sexual abuse case and the baby's caretaker.

The jury returned a 75-year sentence for Allen, who must serve half of it before he is eligible for parole. He must also register as a lifetime sex offender.

SEE ALSO: Child sexual abuse survivor shares hope, resources she used in Fort Bend Co. available for victims