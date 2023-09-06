Child sexual abuse survivor shares hope, resources she used in Fort Bend Co. available for victims

ABC13 talks with a child sexual abuse survivor and Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO, who shares the resources available to help families heal.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Child sexual abuse is often referred to as a silent epidemic.

According to Child Advocates of Fort Bend, one in 10 children in Texas will become a victim before their 18th birthday.

Gasandra Ntolo is a survivor who faced her abuser in court with the help of Child Advocates of Fort Bend.

Now, she's turning her experience into an opportunity to help others. She is attending Fisk University to study family law and neuroscience.

During an interview with Eyewitness News, she said this expertise and her experience will make a difference for children dealing with the ramifications of sexual abuse.

Ruthanne Mefford is the CEO of Child Advocates of Fort Bend. She also discussed how prevalent child abuse is in Fort Bend County and what resources are available to help families heal.

