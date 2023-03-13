Former principal of New Caney HS charged with sexual assault of a child from 1996, court docs say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the former principal of New Caney High School after he was charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in 1996, court documents read.

The investigation began in 2022 after the victim reported the abuse to the Port Neches Police Department in June and the New Caney Police Department in August.

According to documents, the abuse started when the victim, aged 11 at the time, moved in with the former principal, David Loyacano, and a family member after her mother died in 1994.

Charging documents said the victim stated that Loyacano began allegedly touching her inappropriately in her bedroom at night. This continued on and "progressed more" until they moved into a two-story home in Humble.

From 1996 to 1999, the victim told officials that Loyacano allegedly had oral sex with her when she was 13 years old, according to documents.

The victim told officials that she verbally reported the abuse she endured to her best friend's mother in Port Neches, where she was visiting family and friends, and told that family member.

The victim also said that she wrote letters to her deceased mother, documenting the abuse, which the family member found while the victim was at cheer camp in 1999.

Court documents read that the relative did not return the letters, nor did she report it to the police.

According to the documents, the victim stated that the abuse stopped when she turned 18 and was a high school senior.

The victim moved out of the rental home where she and her guardians were residing as their newly purchased home was being renovated.

PRESENT DAY

The victim stated to Chief Wootten of the New Caney Police Department in a video interview that she wanted to "forget the abuse and wanted to overcome until her daughter turned 11."

On Sept. 6, 2022, the victim was presented with a photo array of six men and positively identified Loyacano as the person who molested her, documents state.

In October, a reliable witness stated to officials that she told the victim's relative about the abuse that had occurred. Documents said that the relative appeared "shocked, frustrated and angry."

Court documents read that the victim, now of age, did tell her ex-husband of the alleged abuse by her family member's husband when he was her legal guardian.

The ex-husband also stated that the victim did tell the relative, who then allegedly proceeded to call her a liar, he recalled.

After an investigation, officials issued an arrest warrant for Loyacano.

New Caney ISD confirmed to ABC13 that Loyacano was principal at New Caney High School from 2008 to 2019 and was director of facilities and energy management from 2019-2022.

As of 2023, Loyacano is no longer an employee of the district.