Burnt vehicle found with remains linked to missing person's case from Sept. 30, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A burnt vehicle that was towed and had apparent remains inside is reportedly tied to a missing person's report from Sept. 30, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, investigators with the sheriff's office responded to the 20600 block of Rhodes Road, where it was learned that a burnt vehicle had been towed to that location, with what appeared to be human remains in the right front passenger seat and floor.

Since the discovery, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the vehicle was moved to the sheriff's office storage facility for further processing.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office shared that it was determined the vehicle was involved in a missing person's case. The report was made on Sept. 30 to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office but later transferred to the sheriff's office on Oct. 7, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle and remains were "burnt beyond recognition."

The name of the missing person was not immediately released, but authorities said the Institute of Forensic Science is working to determine if the remains are of the missing person.

