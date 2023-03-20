The family of a 2-year-old who vanished six months ago may have closure after authorities made a discovery in a Pasadena bayou.

Remains in Pasadena bayou likely those of 2-year-old Nadia Lee, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The remains of 2-year-old Nadia Lee, who disappeared six months ago, appear to have been recovered from Vince Bayou in Pasadena on Monday.

Houston police said they are waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether the body belongs to Nadia, who had not been seen since Oct. 16, 2022.

Police believe 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, Nadia's father, inflicted severe injuries on her that caused her death. He was charged with capital murder in December 2022 and is believed to be responsible for her death.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Jyron was also charged with the murder of his wife, Nancy Reed, 22.

HPD said they initially responded to an assault at a 525 Bay Area Blvd. hotel at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2022.

Officers said Jyron had placed his wife in a chokehold after getting into an argument. Reed was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, it was determined that 2-year-old Nadia had gone missing, and Jyron was identified as the main suspect.

Detectives learned Nadia had sustained injuries inflicted by Jyron and was believed to have been killed on or about Oct. 16 at 331 South Richey Street in Pasadena.

