Houston man arrested for child sex assault after NYPD investigation into child porn: Records

An investigation into child porn videos in New York City led to the arrest of a Houston man.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a toddler, and ABC13 has learned a child porn investigation in New York helped track him down.

Jamarius DeMichael Brown, 21, has been charged with super-aggravated sexual assault of a child. The victim, police say, was a 1-year-old relative.

Court records state Brown sold a total of six videos of the sex acts and received $10 via CashApp for each one, and according to police, the buyer was in New York City.

Authorities told ABC13 that a report to the CyberTipline at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led NYPD detectives to an internet site called "MEGA" where they found child exploitation images. The person, believed to have shared them, was tracked down and detained and told police Brown was the source.

Court records state Brown sent the images on Instagram.

"This imagery is not just imagery. It is not just a video," explained Jennifer Newman, the executive director of NCMEC's Texas office. "It is this child on their very worst day, and it is all of our jobs to protect these children and do what we can to stop these offenders."

NCMEC's CyberTipline gets 32 million reports a year, Newman said. They work closely with designated law enforcement agencies on internet crimes against children. The NYPD and HPD are two of those agencies.

With the information from the NYPD, ABC13 has learned that Houston police were able to identify Brown, who was arrested at his westside apartment on Saturday.

Brown remains in jail on a $150,000 bond, which is lower than his initial $600,000 bond, records show.

