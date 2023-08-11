A 2-year-old girl was left in a hot car in southwest Houston outside a Rainbow shop on Fondren Road. Her parents and two others are now charged.

Parents among 4 charged in connection with leaving 2-year-old in hot car while shopping, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are facing charges after police say they left a 2-year-old girl alone in a hot car while they shopped at a southwest Houston clothing store. Two of them have been identified as the child's parents.

Court records show the child was found in a car with two windows rolled down on Wednesday outside a Rainbow shop on Fondren Road, next to a DD's Discount Store.

The car reportedly reached a temperature of 107 degrees inside. Officials say the girl was in heat distress and was treated at the scene by paramedics for dehydration. It's unclear who found the child.

Barbiana Carrillo and Luis Alvarez Martinez are charged with endangering a child, while Barbara Carrillo and Orlando Javier Medina, identified as the child's parents, are charged with abandoning a child.

According to officials, the suspects were inside the Rainbow shop at 4:26 p.m. The child was taken out nearly 20 minutes later, at 4:45 p.m.

Martinez was given a $5,000 bond and the three other suspects a $2,500 bond.

They're all in custody as of Friday and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

