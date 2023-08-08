WATCH LIVE

HPD investigating death of child allegedly left in hot car

Daniela Hurtado Image
ByDaniela Hurtado KTRK logo
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 11:05PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers in southeast Houston are investigating the death of a child who they said was left in a hot car.

Tuesday's scene began developing at about 3:24 p.m. in the 5900 block of Long Drive.

In a tweet, HPD said officers were responding to the scene for a child death investigation. They added that the child was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

Details are very limited at this time.

