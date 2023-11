Man accused of leaving 2 toddlers in car within "easy" reach of loaded gun, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- 25-year-old Michael King is accused of allegedly leaving two toddlers in a car with a loaded gun.

According to court documents, the weapon was within "easy" reach of both children. Documents show that the children are ages 2 and 4 years old.

King is not being charged for making the firearm accessible, he is only charged for abandoning the children with intent to return.

