2 charged after allegedly leaving newborn in car for nearly 4 hours at north Houston bar, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn baby was left inside in a running car for hours at a north Houston bar, according to charging documents.

David Figueroa and Elizabeth Bryand are both charged with abandoning a child.

On April 30, Figueroa and Byryand allegedly left the 7-week-old baby inside a running car at a bar located at 9501 Airline Dr.

Charging documents say the baby was left unattended for three hours and 50 minutes.

Documents also state a firearm was in plan view of the car.

Figueroa and Byryand are expected in court later Monday night. Their relationship to the baby is unclear.

This can serve as a reminder to never leave your kids in your car in the summer, even if it's just for a moment.

Tragically, there were three hot car deaths in our area last year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

The nonprofit's data says more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severity of injuries.

According to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the temperature inside a car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

