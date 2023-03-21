Father accused of leaving his 1-year-old daughter in car while shopping at Costco for over an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father is accused of leaving his 1-year-old daughter asleep in his car while shopping for over an hour in Cypress last week.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office deputies said 38-year-old Amr Kotb was charged with abandoning a child with the intent to return.

On March 16, deputies said they responded to the Costco located in the 26000 block of the Northwest Freeway about a welfare check after receiving reports of a child left unattended in a locked vehicle.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said the 1-year-old girl's father, identified as Kotb, returned to the vehicle, grabbed the child from the back seat, and placed her on his lap in the driver's seat before taking off.

Costco employees were able to give authorities surveillance video that captured Kotb parking outside the business at 2:38 p.m., Pct. 4 said. Deputies said he was then seen entering the store with his spouse and two other children.

At 3:40 p.m., deputies said a witness parked next to the vehicle and noticed the baby asleep inside the car unattended.

During the investigation, Pct. 4 said someone saw Kotb return with the 1-year-old girl to pick up his spouse and two other children.

He was detained and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to deputies.

Kotb's bond was set at $1,000, and the child was released to her mother in "good health," Pct. 4 said.