Person of interest wanted in connection with shooting that injured 7-year-old in Greenspoint: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person of interest is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy in Greenspoint from earlier this month.

The Houston Police Department released an image of a man they say may have more information about the April 1 shooting at 13350 Northborough Drive. The person of interest, described as a Black man in dark clothing, is not facing charges.

At about 12:35 a.m., HPD said 7-year-old Anthony was eating a Happy Meal inside his home at Canfield Lakes Apartments when he was shot in the head by a stray bullet that came from outside.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: 'I'm scared: Police increase patrols after child's near-death in Greenspoint

ABC13 spoke to the boy's sister while he was recovering.

"I just think that's so messed up, because he's my everything. He's my favorite little brother. He's everything to me, and to see him in such a position is horrifying," she said.

Police said further investigation led detectives to want to speak with the person of interest about what happened.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.