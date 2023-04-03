According to charging documents, Rynisha Madison, 28, allegedly caused deep scratches to her 3-year-old student's neck at La Petite Daycare.

Day care teacher at large after allegedly abusing 3-year-old boy during class, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day care worker wanted by Crime Stoppers and The Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division after being accused of causing bodily injury to a child under 15.

HPD officers said they received a report on Nov. 3, 2022, that 28-year-old Rynisha Madison allegedly injured a 3-year-old child at the La Petite Academy, located in the 300 block of Benmar Drive.

Officers determined that Madison, the boy's day care teacher, caused his injuries after he reportedly made an outcry during the investigation, according to charging documents.

The child was running around the classroom when Madison allegedly grabbed him, leaving scratches described as exposing "the white meat," charging documents read.

Madison is said to have supplied first-aid to the child and reported the incident to a supervisor.

A witness who saw the video reportedly told investigators Madison could be seen grabbing the boy's right shoulder clavicle area and pulling him toward her after he was climbing the front of a bookshelf.

Charging documents show that the boy's mother was not allowed to review the video that captured the incident because she is not a designated person within the facility.

Records state the child's verbal skills were still developing, but he could say 'teacher, hurt neck' to his mother, who arrived at the daycare after she was notified of the incident.

Records show Madison, who has been working in the daycare industry for 10 years, said the 3-year-old reportedly had thrown a chair at another student's head on the same day of the scratching incident.

Authorities are searching for Madison, who is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 201 pounds.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information about this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.