Son stabbed at YES Prep Southeast Secondary while sticking up for classmate, father says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old has been charged after the Houston Police Department said he injured a fellow classmate with a brass-knuckle knife.

According to HPD, the incident happened at YES Prep in southeast Houston on Monday.

Fortunately, the 16-year-old victim walked away but with a superficial cut on his neck and a gash on his scalp.

"The one thing he told me before he ran out was, he didn't want to die at school," the victim's father, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

On Monday, the boy's father said he was attacked in the bathroom at YES Prep Southeast Secondary.

ORIGINAL STORY: School fight between two 15-year-olds escalates into stabbing: HPD

"It just happened, so we are still- our minds are everywhere, and it is confusing," the victim's father said.

As told by his son, the father said his child was attacked for sticking up for another YES Prep student. Three teens appeared to be involved. One appeared to be holding the knife in his hand while hitting the victim with the other.

"There's too much killing going on in schools. Too (many) bad things happening in schools, and a lot of parents are scared to send their kids to school," the father said.

A new National Center of Education Statistics report found public schools reported 857,000 violent incidents during the 2021-2022 school year. It also shows that 67% of public schools reported at least one violent incident on campus.

In a statement, YES Prep said:

"An incident between students occurred today at YES Prep Southeast Secondary. Staff intervened immediately and called in medical personnel. The affected student has been cleared with no serious injury. We take this incident very seriously. YES Prep is addressing this issue directly with the students and their families. We do not tolerate violence of any kind."

"That is why we need to be better as parents, better role models, show our kids a proper way to handle a situation like this as a parent and be aware of what you have around your house and what you give your kids access to," the victim's father said.

How the 15-year-old suspect got his hands on the weapon is unclear.

"It was a pretty deadly knife, a brass-knuckle knife. You just can't buy this at the store, especially as a minor," the victim's father said.

It begs the question of whether parents should be accountable when their kids bring weapons to school with the intention of using them.

That's something that has become a national conversation ever since the parents of a teen who gunned down his classmates in Michigan were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Georgia prosecutors have brought even more serious charges against the father of an accused school shooter who killed four people just last week.

"I feel like that is appropriate, that (charges go) on to parents," the victim's father said. "That comes with being better role models and teaching your kids better."

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.