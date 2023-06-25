The apartment manager told ABC13 the power was out at the complex due to Wednesday's storms, and that could be why a generator was found inside. He also said the units do not have detectors.

3 children among 6 hospitalized after deadly carbon monoxide leak on Thursday, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New details are developing on Sunday after a deadly case of carbon monoxide poisoning sent six people to the hospital on Thursday.

The Houston Fire Department initially reported that six adults were hospitalized. On Sunday, investigators say three children were among the six who were found to have symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. A seventh person was pronounced dead at the scene from the fumes, HFD said.

Houston firefighters were called to the Vintage Apartments at 6500 West 43rd, which is located along the US-290 Northwest Freeway, around 11 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters said a power generator was operating overnight inside one of the units.

Investigaters believe the fumes likely spread to more units and made others sick.

As of Friday morning, HFD Chief Sam Peña said only one person remains hospitalized. The five others have since been released.

The manager of the apartment complex told ABC13's Charly Edsitty that the power was out at the complex due to Wednesday's storms. The power has since been restored.

He also said the units do not have carbon monoxide detectors. They are not required because all of the stoves are electric at the complex.

Carbon monoxide fumes come from items like cars, trucks, small engines, stoves, fireplaces and generators.

Your best defense against illness is a carbon monoxide detector because the gas is odorless, so when you start feeling the symptoms, it may already be too late.

Symptoms include headache, dizziness, and vomiting.

