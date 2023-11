Harris County deputies investigating after child reportedly hit by car in Katy area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in the Katy area on Friday, according to Harris County deputies.

The sheriff's office received reports of the incident involving the child and vehicle just before 4 p.m. along Clay Road.

Deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.

There is no indication of whether the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Authorities did not provide the child's age or gender.