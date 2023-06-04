5-year-old left in serious condition after being struck by car in N. Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital in serious condition following being hit by a vehicle on Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The crash happened at 1499 Gears Road near Trickey Road, HCSO said.

The car involved in the crash did flee the scene. Shortly after, the vehicle was found, but according to police, there was no one inside.

All eastbound lanes are shut down near Trickey as deputies investigate the scene.

HCOS says there is no one in custody at this time.