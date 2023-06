SkyEye video shows the driver of a silver Toyota 4-runner stopped after the incident as Houston police investigate the scene.

Boy taken to Texas Children's Hospital after being hit by car in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boy was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital after being hit by a car in west Houston, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Westpark Drive at South Gessner Road.

Police said the driver of a silver Toyota 4-runner stopped after the incident.

SkyEye video shows two Houston police patrol units blocking the intersection.

It's unclear in what condition the boy was taken to the hospital.