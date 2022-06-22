child endangerment

Rescued girl's parents charged with child endangerment after undercover operation, deputies say

Child rescued from home in 'horrific' living conditions, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old child has been rescued after being found to be living in horrible conditions, according to the Harris County Precinct Constable Mark Herman's Office

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the constable's office acted on tips and conducted an undercover operation at the home in the 6800 block of Cypresswood Drive.



The mother of the child was arrested for prostitution and child endangerment. The father was also arrested for child endangerment, according to deputies.

At the direction of Child Protective Services, constables at the scene took custody of the 7-year-old girl.

It is unclear how long the child was inside the home.

The constable's office plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday to elaborate on the on the rescue and undercover operation.
