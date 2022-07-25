Mom accused of leaving 7-year-old who has autism alone with younger sibling while at a bar

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is is accused of leaving her children alone to go to a bar in north Harris County, according to investigators.

Blanca Nunez was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, charged with child endangerment, according to Constable Mark Herman.

On Sunday at 8:43 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a report of 7-year-old, who is autistic and nonverbal, walking down the the 16400 block of Noble Meadow Lane unsupervised.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered that the child and a younger sibling were left home alone.

Herman said they contacted the father who was at work and had no knowledge of Nunez's whereabouts.

Nunez returned home and reportedly told investigators she was at a bar.

Her bond and court information have not been set at this time, according to Herman.