A child who wandered away from home near Lake Houston on Thursday afternoon has died after an apparent drowning.According to Houston police, officers were called to the 13100 block of Lakeside Terrace regarding reports of a missing child.HPD said the child was found in a body of water about five minutes after the 911 call was made.The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.It's not known where exactly the child was found.