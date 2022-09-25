Investigation underway after 9-year-old boy drowns in bathtub at SW Houston home, HPD says

Houston police said the child was taking a shower and was then found in the bathtub by the grandfather, who pulled him out and tried to help by administering CPR.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a child drowned in a bathtub at a southwest Houston home Saturday night, according to police.

At about 10 p.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a possible drowning call at the 15600 block of Corsair Road near Arthington Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived to the home a man was giving CPR to his 9-year-old grandson.

The child was transported to Texas Children's hospital, where he was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Authorities said the child's grandfather pulled the boy out of the bathtub when he found him unconscious.