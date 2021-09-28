drowning

Apartment complex owners cited after 3-year-old drowns in nasty pool in north Harris County

ABC13 reached out to Texas Urban Property Management, who owns the complex, but they refused to comment
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Apartment complex cited after 3-year-old's drowning death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Department of Public Health has cited the owners of an apartment complex, where a 3-year-old drowned last week.

Texas Urban Property Management, who owns the complex, has been cited due to the deplorable conditions the pool was found in at the apartments in the 700 block of Barren Springs in north Harris County.

The fence surrounding the pool was left unlocked, and one side of the surrounding gate was broken as well.

Investigators say 3-year old Dillan Walker wandered from the patio of his family's apartment while under the care of his grandmother Thursday evening. He was able to walk through an open fence to the pool, and after 20 minutes of looking for him, he was found at the bottom of the pool.

Over the weekend, the pool was drained, and the broken portion of the fence is now covered with wood.

Eyewitness News Reporter Stefania Okolie has reached out to Texas Urban Property Management, but they have refused to comment on the matter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Loved ones searched neighborhood for 3-year-old before finding him in pool in N. Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, Kendrick Jackson told ABC13 how the search for 3-year-old Dillan Walker unfolded and the tragic end to that search.



For updates on this story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydrowningchild deathpool
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Drowning victim found with $45K winning jackpot ticket in pocket
Babysitter says he tried saving 3-year-old boy but was too late
Parents sue HOA after teen with autism drowns in neighborhood pool
13-year-old boy found dead in Friendswood park pool
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News