Apartment complex owners cited after 3-year-old drowns in nasty pool in north Harris County

Texas Urban Property Management, who owns the complex, has been cited due to the deplorable conditions the pool was found in at the apartments in the 700 block of Barren Springs in north Harris County.
The fence surrounding the pool was left unlocked, and one side of the surrounding gate was broken as well.
Investigators say 3-year old Dillan Walker wandered from the patio of his family's apartment while under the care of his grandmother Thursday evening. He was able to walk through an open fence to the pool, and after 20 minutes of looking for him, he was found at the bottom of the pool.
Over the weekend, the pool was drained, and the broken portion of the fence is now covered with wood.
Eyewitness News Reporter Stefania Okolie has reached out to Texas Urban Property Management, but they have refused to comment on the matter.
