10-year-old accidentally shot, killed by younger sibling in NW Harris Co, HCSO says

According to deputies, the 10-year-old was struck after their sibling was apparently playing with a loaded weapon.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating an active scene of a 10-year-old who was shot and killed in northwest Harris County, HCSO says.

The video above is from ABC13's Streaming Channel.

The incident happened at the Bear Creek Apartments in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place at about 3 p.m. Monday.

Preliminary information states that the child was struck after a younger sibling, possibly nine years old, was playing with a loaded shotgun that went off, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Another sibling, an older teen, was also said to be in the apartment at the time but was not injured, deputies said.

Deputies said they believed the siblings were the only people home at the time of the incident.

This is a developing situation. ABC13 will update as soon as more information becomes available.

