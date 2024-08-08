17-year-old fatally shot himself after 11-year-old boy died while playing with gun, HPD says

Two young relatives died in a matter of minutes at the tragic scene. Police believe the gun was brought by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off when someone accidentally fired it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen and a child both died in a matter of minutes at a tragic scene in north Houston on Wednesday night, according to police.

It all happened after a group of children were reportedly playing with a gun around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators said the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old who brought the gun to the home died at the hospital after shooting himself, according to HPD.

Police said the child relatives were gathered at an apartment complex at 6869 Arto Street near Hardy Street.

HPD said it appears the gun was brought by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off.

According to police, the 17-year-old placed the gun on a bed. Then, a 14-year-old girl picked it up and pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded. That's when the 11-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Investigators said the 17-year-old then grabbed the weapon and ran to a railroad behind the complex. Family members reportedly tried to talk to him because he was upset.

Officials said the teen fired a few shots. One of them hit the apartment complex, but nobody was hurt. Then, he turned the gun on himself.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was not hurt.

There are still many unanswered questions in the investigation, including details about the gun.

"As far as the weapon, we are not sure if the weapon was inside the home or if the individual was carrying the weapon himself. Again, we're conducting an investigation on that portion," Asst. Chief Keith Seafous said.

HPD is reminding all gun owners to properly store and lock up their weapons in order to keep them out of the hands of children.

