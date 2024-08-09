Police said the teen turned the gun on himself after the 11-year-old had been accidentally shot.

17-year-old and 11-year-old who died after playing with gun in N. Houston have been identified

Two young relatives died in a matter of minutes at the tragic scene. Police believe the gun was brought by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off when someone accidentally fired it.

Two young relatives died in a matter of minutes at the tragic scene. Police believe the gun was brought by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off when someone accidentally fired it.

Two young relatives died in a matter of minutes at the tragic scene. Police believe the gun was brought by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off when someone accidentally fired it.

Two young relatives died in a matter of minutes at the tragic scene. Police believe the gun was brought by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off when someone accidentally fired it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen and a child who died after reportedly playing with a gun in north Houston earlier this week have been identified.

The video above is from the original report.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Houston Police Department officers responded to what they called two very tragic incidents: an apparent accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy and the apparent suicide of a 17-year-old.

HPD said the two victims, who were relatives, along with their 14-year-old family member, were playing with a gun at an apartment complex on Arto Street. It appears the gun was brought to the home by the 17-year-old, who was likely showing it off, police added.

According to police, the 17-year-old placed the gun on a bed. Then, his 14-year-old relative picked it up and pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded. That's when police said the gunfire hit the 11-year-old.

The 11-year-old, identified as Jason Henriquez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Records from the medical examiner's office show he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The 17-year-old, identified as Christopher Reyes Henriquez, died at the hospital after grabbing the weapon, running to a railroad behind the complex, and shooting himself, police said. Family members reportedly tried to talk to him because he was upset.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was not hurt in the ordeal.

"Very tragic scene," Asst. Chief Keith Seafous said the night of the incident.

HPD reminds all gun owners to properly store and lock up their weapons in order to keep them out of the hands of children.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.