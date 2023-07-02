3-year-old not properly restrained killed when suspected drunk driver crashes into pole: HCSO

Sheriff Gonzalez said the toddler was most likely wearing an adult seat belt, causing the child to be thrown out of the vehicle.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler is dead after authorities believe they were not properly restrained by a suspected drunk driver who crashed into a utility pole on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the deadly single-vehicle wreck at 4210 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg in Baytown.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 40-year-old driver in a GMC Yukon SUV was allegedly drunk when he left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The SUV driver and a 3-year-old inside the vehicle were both ejected, according to Gonzalez.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the toddler was not properly restrained and may have just been wearing an adult seatbelt.

"It is not ok to let your toddler or small child ride in a vehicle using just a seat belt. The risk of serious injury or death increases significantly when a child is not secured in a proper car seat or restraint," Gonzalez shared in a Tweet.

The driver did not report any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.