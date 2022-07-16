Child crashes truck into home, struck Harris Co. deputy patrol car, then drove through another house

but was later apprehended. Driver appears to be a child, between 7-10 yrs of age. No reported injuries to the child or anyone else. #HouNews 2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A child tried to run away after he crashed a truck into his home, hit a deputy's patrol car, and drove through another home in northwest Harris County, the sheriff said.The incident happened in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child got behind the wheel, pulled forward, struck his home, backed out of the driveway, hit an unoccupied HCSO vehicle, drove forward, and "he drove straight through" another residence.The child ran away from the scene but was found a short time later.Investigators believe the child is between 7 and 10 years old.There were no reported injuries to the child or anyone else.