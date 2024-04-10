Child Abuse Prevention Month spotlights children in Harris County: Here's how you can help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The number of children under the care of Child Protective Services continues to rise in the greater Houston area. At any given moment, there are 16,000 children involved in CPS-related cases. More than 1,000 of them have been removed from their homes under emergency situations.

Rebecca Moran with Be A Resource, or BEAR, says these numbers show Harris County kids are in crisis. Many of the ones removed from their home during an emergency only have the clothes on their backs.

BEAR provides them with comfort items, as well as necessities. They also help with school supplies. The Heart Gallery of Greater Houston is another initiative that brings attention to this crisis.

It features portraits of children in foster care and has recently expanded to 13 counties. The Heart Gallery promotes understanding and empathy, helping these children on their journey to find loving, permanent homes.

Local businesses, faith-based organizations, churches, and community venues are invited to host a Heart Gallery exhibit to help these children find forever homes.

Authorities urge you to report if you believe a child has been abused, molested, neglected, or maltreated.

Call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 for urgent cases that needs to be investigated within 24 hours. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency if you have an emergency or life-threatening situation that must be dealt with immediately.

