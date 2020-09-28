New on-demand nail service delivers at-home manis and pedis to Houston

"The nod was that the cherry on top is the convenience the app provides to women who want to have it all - a career, a family, and a mani nearly impossible with a salon model," Venz Box told CultureMap.
Women in Dallas and Austin have been booking a Cherry since 2017, and the plans for continued expansion are underway, Cherry CEO Aaron Coats said in a statement. A representative from the brand noted that Cherry will be available in Spring and The Woodlands this October.
