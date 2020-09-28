Houston CultureMap

New on-demand nail service delivers at-home manis and pedis to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ladies, take note: A Dallas-based on-demand nail service app, Cherry, has expanded to Houston. Founded by blogger/influencer-turned tech entrepreneur Amber Venz Box, the convenient, at-home service is now available in 37 zip codes.

"The nod was that the cherry on top is the convenience the app provides to women who want to have it all - a career, a family, and a mani nearly impossible with a salon model," Venz Box told CultureMap.

Women in Dallas and Austin have been booking a Cherry since 2017, and the plans for continued expansion are underway, Cherry CEO Aaron Coats said in a statement. A representative from the brand noted that Cherry will be available in Spring and The Woodlands this October.

Are your nails getting out of hand? Local nail salons are getting creative to help you out from home!



For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.

Video is from a previous story.
