New on-demand nail service delivers at-home manis and pedis to Houston

Are your nails getting out of hand? Local nail salons are getting creative to help you out from home!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ladies, take note: A Dallas-based on-demand nail service app, Cherry, has expanded to Houston. Founded by blogger/influencer-turned tech entrepreneur Amber Venz Box, the convenient, at-home service is now available in 37 zip codes."The nod was that the cherry on top is the convenience the app provides to women who want to have it all - a career, a family, and a mani nearly impossible with a salon model," Venz Box told CultureMap.Women in Dallas and Austin have been booking a Cherry since 2017, and the plans for continued expansion are underway, Cherry CEO Aaron Coats said in a statement. A representative from the brand noted that Cherry will be available in Spring and The Woodlands this October.