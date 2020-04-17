How you can get a manicure and support local businesses quarantine-style

Quynh Nguyen of Gloss Nail Bar in River Oaks says the kits have helped keep her business alive during the shut down.
"So at first I was pretty scared, I was having major panic attacks, I was like, 'Oh no, what am I going to do? Where's the revenue going to come from? What's going to happen to our staff?'" she said.
"Kind of a light bulb went off in my head saying, 'Maybe during this time, while we're not open, maybe we can create a kit and have that sent off to customers.' The response has been overwhelming, people love it."
Nguyen has delivered hundreds of kits to customers' doorsteps this week alone. The kits come with detailed printed instructions along with all of the products and tools to complete the manicure.
If this all seems a little overwhelming, Nguyen has set up how-to videos on Gloss's Instagram @glossnail.bar.
Katherine Whaley tried the process out for herself. Her dip manicure required filing, buffing, painting, dipping, more dipping, and adding a top coat.
The whole process took her about an hour from start to finish.
If you thought this was just about vanity, Nguyen says maintaining your nails could also help keep you from getting sick.
"If you don't remove your nails and you don't cut them down, bacteria can harbor underneath the nails and it becomes a breeding ground for viruses and bacteria," Nguyen said.
Depending on what kind of manicure you want, the kits can range from $22 for a regular manicure kit all the way up to $250. The dip kit at Gloss is $65. Removal kits are also available.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.