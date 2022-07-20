﻿Celebrity chef Chris Shepherd shifts priority and steps away from Underbelly Hospitality: Sources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a seismic shift in the Houston restaurant scene, James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd is stepping away from Underbelly Hospitality, a restaurant group that runs some of the most well-known eateries in the city.
Sources confirmed that Todd Mason, Underbelly Hospitality partner and a real estate developer, will issue a joint statement with Shepherd about the separation.
The pending separation has been the focus of Houston's vibrant restaurant scene discussions for the past few weeks, as Underbelly has been a leader in Houston's efforts to showcase itself as a foodie destination in the United States.
Up until now, Shepherd has been the face of the company and its restaurants.
Currently, the group operates Georgia James, GJ Tavern, Underbelly Burger, and Wild Oats. At least one other restaurant is set to still open.
The announcement is expected to say that Shepherd will focus on his Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money to support food and beverage workers. The foundation's signature event, Southern Smoke Festival, is currently scheduled for October.
