Wolfgang Puck reveals 30th Governors Ball menu for Oscars after-party

From smoked salmon Oscars to a crispy rice bar, here's the full menu.

World renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck has his menu set for the glitzy Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, and "Good Morning America" got an exclusive first look at the delicious dishes being served to the stars.

In just over two weeks, after the 96th annual Academy Awards, Puck and his catering team will pass around canapés, including his now trademark smoked salmon Oscar statuettes, marking three decades of Puck's culinary creations for the A-list event.

"We're going to have some traditional dishes and also some brand-new innovations," Puck said in a video to "GMA." "Can you believe this year I'm doing the Governors Ball for the 30th time? So I'll see you all on the red carpet!"

Puck provided "GMA" an exclusive sneak peek of this year's menu, which includes his classic truffle chicken pot pie, and brand-new bites like a honey butter toast with fennel marmalade and whipped crme frache.

Individual chicken pot pies topped with fresh shaved truffles. Wolfgang Puck Catering

In addition to passed small plates, the Los Angeles-based Austrian chef created a mezze grazing table for this year's guests, and a paella bar.

The menu for the 30th Governors Ball Oscars after-party. Wolfgang Puck Catering

That station will include both a classic and vegan version of the saffron-infused rice dish, as well as chef carved Cinco Jotas Iberico Jamon, tortilla de patata, and an array of gourmet hummus, dips and sides.

The menu for the 30th Governors Ball Oscars after-party. Wolfgang Puck Catering

The dessert menu has an impressive 37 items to choose from, including everything from pina colada baba au rum to chocolate Oscars sprayed with edible gold.

The menu for the 30th Governors Ball Oscars after-party. Wolfgang Puck Catering

The menu was created by Wolfgang Puck and Eric Klein, SVP of culinary for Wolfgang Puck Catering, with pastry design by Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduinat.

You can see Wolfgang Puck live on the Oscars red carpet when the 96th annual Academy Awards air March 10 on ABC.