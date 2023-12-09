Person of interest photos released in murder of Edna High School cheerleader

EDNA, Texas (KTRK) -- A few days after a 16-year-old cheerleader, Lizbeth Medina, was found dead inside her apartment in Edna, Texas, police have released images of a person and vehicle of interest.

Attached to a release by the Edna Police Department, the photos show a man wearing a black 'Volcom' hooded sweatshirt and was seen driving a silver Ford Taurus, with the model year ranging from 2010-2018.

According to the release, the man in question may have a tattoo behind his right ear. Police did not elaborate on any other physical attributes.

On Dec. 5, the Edna police received a call about an unresponsive juvenile at the Cottonwood Apartments. Unfortunately, Lizbeth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Jacquline Medina, said she was the one who discovered her daughter's body after she didn't show up to the town's Lighted Christmas Parade with her cheer squad.

"Words can't explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the manner that she was," Medina said in an interview with Crossroads Today.

Investigators confirmed that the case will be viewed as a capital murder case along with the help of the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A vigil is expected for Lizbeth on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium in Edna. A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522 or Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH(2274).