Investigation underway after man's body found on Brays Bayou, police say

The discovery of a man's body found in Brays Bayou has prompted an investigation, but police said there doesn't appear to be any trauma to the body.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The dive team in Houston worked to remove a man's body from Brays Bayou on Tuesday afternoon in the MacGregor neighborhood.

Houston police say they received a call about a body at roughly 12:35 p.m. When officers responded, they found a man face down in the bayou off of MacGregor just east of SH-288.

The man's body appeared to be caught on something in the water - some speculated that it was a car, but police said it was not.

The man was face down, according to police, and did not have any noticeable signs of trauma. They said there was a possibility that changed once he was flipped over.

Divers removed his body just before 4 p.m.

His identity is not known, and police said they did not have an immediate indication of how long he had been in the water.

An investigation continues into the case.

