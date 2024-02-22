Did your check go missing? Here's how to protect your money as reports of mail thefts rise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Running a small business is difficult on its own, but when thieves strike, it can quickly become close to impossible.
Multiple business owners in northwest Houston say their checks are being stolen at their local post office.
The thieves are doing something called "check washing," which means changing the names on the checks and then depositing them for cash.
"The hardship of a small business these days is enough on itself, and then to have this issue come along is an added stress that you don't want to endure," Connie White said. "You trust that the post office will do their job and the bank is going to do their job to protect you, and it's not being done evidentially."
SEE MORE: Criminal busted with 73 pieces of stolen mail and counterfeit USPS master key, court documents say
"You've got people who are paying you, but you're not receiving them," Orlando Cardenas said. "So it's kind of hard to float all of that."
If a check goes missing, report it to the police, the post office, and then your bank. You can request fraud monitoring so that you can get a call before future checks are deposited.
According to Bank of America, here are some things you can do to help protect against the risks of check fraud:
For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
SEE MORE: 13 Investigates: Houston No. 1 in stolen checks resold on dark web, research shows