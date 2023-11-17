13 Investigates: Houston No. 1 in stolen checks resold on dark web, research shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 13 Investigates found Houston is a hot spot for criminals stealing mail and selling stolen checks on the dark web or online messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram.

David Maimon and his team found 448 checks from Houston for sale on underground markets, in September alone.

Houston is the No. 1 city we are seeing. By David Maimon, Georgia State University professor

"We document where the checks are coming from. We document the states. We document the cities. Houston is the No. 1 city we are seeing," said Maimon, a Georgia State University professor and criminologist that specializes in fraud.

"At this point I'm not sure I'm stunned anymore. I'm just worried that all this information is out there and that not enough is being done in order to at least slow it down a bit."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is in charge of investigating mail-related crimes.

