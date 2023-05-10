Forty-five-year-old Angie McGirr was found dead near a drainage ditch in Chambers County in 2020, and her family said they haven't received any updates from law enforcement since.

What happened to Angie McGirr? Family desperate for answers 2.5 years after body found in ditch

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two years after her daughter was murdered, a Liberty County mother is desperate for justice.

Forty-five-year-old Angie McGirr was found dead near a drainage ditch in Chambers County in 2020, and her family said they haven't received any updates from law enforcement since.

"It's a very unsettling feeling in your soul. It's deep. It's like it's so deep in there that you couldn't even dig it out because it hurts so bad," McGirr's mother, Terri Jean Martin, said. "She's my only child, and now when Mother's Day comes around, I'm like, 'I'm not a mother anymore.'"

According to the Chambers County sheriff, detectives have identified multiple people of interest, but there is currently not enough evidence to arrest anybody in connection with her death.

For her family, that uncertainty is not only heartbreaking, but feels personal.

"Because she lived on the streets. She wasn't rich. She wasn't well known. She wasn't a person of what they call 'the elite' I guess," Martin said.

It was November 2020.

Angie, who had struggled with drug abuse and homelessness, had been missing for weeks.

On Nov. 14, the family received a call.

Angie's body was found on the side of a rural road in Hankamer in Chambers County.

There were no signs of gunshots and trauma to her body, but her body was too decomposed for officials to determine a cause of death.

"You just want to know. You want to know what happened," Martin said. "Did she suffer? Did they torture her? What happened? That's what you want to know."

The sheriff said the case is still active.

Detectives now believe McGirr was last seen at a truck stop in north Harris County.

They believe she died there and her body was then taken to Chambers County.

The sheriff said DNA evidence was taken from the scene, but detectives have not been able to find a match.

"She's not important. It seems like people forget that we're all human. We all have feelings. It doesn't matter the skin color, doesn't matter how you live, where you live," Martin said.

If you have any information on the death of Angie McGirr, authorities urge you to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at (409) 267-2500.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.