Houston-area CenterPoint Energy users can track power outage status through new tool

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy launched a new outage tracker tool on Tuesday for its 2.6 million electric customers across the greater Houston area.

The energy company said the outage tracker features enhanced service maps, outage statistics, restoration status, and an advisory section for reporting weather or system status.

Users can search for an outage by zip code or area and follow the stages of the restoration process.

"CenterPoint Energy's new outage tracker reflects our ongoing commitment to reliability and resiliency while improving customers' experience with timely, detailed outage information," Executive Vice President of Customer Transformation and Business Services Gregg Knight said. "The tool also reflects our years of experience working closely with our customers to understand and address their communication needs should an outage occur. We believe our new Outage Tracker will help us better utilize information to track and improve outage management for our customers' benefit."

Knight said the outage tracker is one of many ways CenterPoint Energy is working to continuously improve the customer experience during an outage event.

For more information and to access CenterPoint Energy's Outage Tracker, visit their website.

