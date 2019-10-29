world series

Celebrate with caution around potential World Series clincher: HPD

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Astros in position to potentially clinch a World Series title at home, Houston police are warning fans about counterfeit tickets, merchandise and parking scams.

Lt. Clifton Holloway of HPD said if you're using a lot, look at the attendant's badge before you pay.

"It should have the person's picture and the company of the parking lot," Holloway explained. "All the parking lots have the company name somewhere on a sign in the parking lot."

If you're going to use street parking, pay attention. Road closures start at 3 p.m. And spots that are normally open may be closed and your car might be towed.

No matter where you park, though, officers say be smart about what you leave behind, including bags.

"Do not leave it visible in your car," Holloway explained. "If you plan on putting it in the trunk, stop somewhere before you park and put it in the trunk, so that people don't see you putting it in the trunk."

Another important reminder: make sure you lock your vehicle so you're not disappointed after celebrating another Astros championship win.

"When you leave your car, lock your car," Holloway said. "You'd be surprised how many people with the keyless remotes never remember to lock their car."

Houston Homeland Security said counterfeit merchandise and credentials were issues during the first two games last week. It said the big problem, though, was an increase in counterfeit tickets.

The agency released a list of ways to spot a fake ticket.
  • Poor print coloring;
  • Misspellings in the large or small print;
  • Seat section's that don't exist for Minute Maid Park;
  • Ticket for a different year, game or series;
  • Printing is blurred, slanted or runs off the edge of the ticket; and
  • Deal that seems too good to be true - it probably is


READ MORE:
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
EMBED More News Videos

Police say he tried to sell the tickets to an undercover officer for $400 a pop, in a section of Minute Maid Park that doesn't even exist.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonworld seriesmlbhouston police departmenthouston astrosminute maid park
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
Watt's good luck gift to Altuve before Game 6 of World Series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
Watt's good luck gift to Altuve before Game 6 of World Series
Alvin man says 'psychotic' cow nearly killed him
Teen girl injured in crash was allegedly racing motorcycle
Nephew finds uncle, woman dead in home in murder-suicide
Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Man killed at home tried to escape through window: Family
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man on trial for killing his wife didn't hire lawyer
Navy veteran in wheelchair found beaten to death
More TOP STORIES News