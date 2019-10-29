Celebrate with caution around potential World Series clincher: HPD

Poor print coloring;

Misspellings in the large or small print;

Seat section's that don't exist for Minute Maid Park;

Ticket for a different year, game or series;

Printing is blurred, slanted or runs off the edge of the ticket; and

Deal that seems too good to be true - it probably is

Police say he tried to sell the tickets to an undercover officer for $400 a pop, in a section of Minute Maid Park that doesn't even exist.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Astros in position to potentially clinch a World Series title at home, Houston police are warning fans about counterfeit tickets, merchandise and parking scams.Lt. Clifton Holloway of HPD said if you're using a lot, look at the attendant's badge before you pay."It should have the person's picture and the company of the parking lot," Holloway explained. "All the parking lots have the company name somewhere on a sign in the parking lot."If you're going to use street parking, pay attention. Road closures start at 3 p.m. And spots that are normally open may be closed and your car might be towed.No matter where you park, though, officers say be smart about what you leave behind, including bags."Do not leave it visible in your car," Holloway explained. "If you plan on putting it in the trunk, stop somewhere before you park and put it in the trunk, so that people don't see you putting it in the trunk."Another important reminder: make sure you lock your vehicle so you're not disappointed after celebrating another Astros championship win."When you leave your car, lock your car," Holloway said. "You'd be surprised how many people with the keyless remotes never remember to lock their car."Houston Homeland Security said counterfeit merchandise and credentials were issues during the first two games last week. It said the big problem, though, was an increase in counterfeit tickets.The agency released a list of ways to spot a fake ticket.